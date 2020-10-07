British woman tries to fly to Dubai with £1.9 mil in cash in 5 suitcases

LONDON: A woman who tried to fly from London’s Heathrow Airport with five suitcases stuffed full of banknotes worth £1.9 million has been charged with money laundering, UK Border Force said on Wednesday.

Tara Hanlon, 30, from Leeds in northern England, was attempting to board a flight to Dubai on Saturday when she was stopped.

Officers searched her suitcases and found the huge cash haul, the largest detection at a UK border so far in 2020.

Britain’s immigration compliance minister Chris Philp said that stopping the export of undeclared cash from the UK was a vital step in clamping down on organised crime gangs.

Hanlon appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until Nov 5.

A 28-year-old woman from Doncaster in northern England who was arrested at the same time has been released under investigation, the statement said.



