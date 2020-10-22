Gas pipeline explosion kills 3, injures 52 in Thailand

BANGKOK: An explosion on a gas pipeline at Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok, killed three and injured 52 people.

The blast at 12.55pm today occurred when natural gas leaked from a pipeline of PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) and caught fire.

Following the blast, at least four houses were badly damaged, and half-a-dozen roofs were damaged, reported Bangkok Post.

Samut Prakan provincial governor, Wanchai Kongkasem said at least 30 families were affected.

“The relevant authorities are working to determine the cause of the explosion,” he told the media after inspecting the scene today.

He added that those injured with burns were rushed to nearby hospitals while the authorities have cleared the affected area.

Wanchai said an evacuation centre has set up to provide assistance to victims and he assured the area is safe and there will be no second explosion.

“PTT has cut off the system,” he said.

Meanwhile, a government spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha had ordered relevant authorities to speed up inspection and investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

He said the prime minister also ordered the authorities to provide assistance to those affected.



