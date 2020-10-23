UN chief hails Libya ceasefire as a ‘fundamental step’ towards peace

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed a ceasefire signed by Libya’s rival factions as a big step towards peace.

The two warring sides signed a “permanent” UN-brokered cessation of hostilities after five days of talks in Geneva.

“This is a fundamental step toward peace and stability in Libya,” Guterres said.

Libya has been wracked by conflict since the overthrow and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with rival power centres as well as myriad militias vying for control.

But there has been increased hope since the factions separately announced in August that they would cease hostilities, which was followed by a series of UN-backed talks.

“Too many people have suffered for too long. Too many men, women and children have died as a result of the conflict,” said Guterres.



