There are also new partnerships on supply chains and science and tech.

SEOUL: South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that a planned nuclear consultative group and new partnerships on supply chains and science and technology are an “upgrade” to the country’s alliance with the US.

Yoon held a summit with US president Joe Biden in Washington last week, during which they agreed to step up nuclear planning over North Korea by launching the consultative group, as anxiety grows in Seoul over Pyongyang’s weapons programmes and the American nuclear umbrella.

The summit also produced agreements on cyber security, electric vehicles and batteries, quantum technology, foreign assistance and economic investment.

“The alliance has gotten a nuclear-based upgrade, and expanded to include supply chain, industrial and science and technology alliances,” Yoon told a cabinet meeting.