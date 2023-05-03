Pardons were granted to prisoners to mark Kasone Full Moon Day.

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta on Wednesday announced it had pardoned more than 2,000 prisoners jailed under a law used widely in its crackdown on dissent since seizing power more than two years ago.

The military has arrested thousands of protesters and activists since the February 2021 putsch that plunged the country into turmoil.

Pardons were granted to “2,153 prisoners serving sentences under Penal Code 505 (a) to mark Kasone Full Moon Day”, a festival marking the birth of the Buddha, the junta said in a statement.

The law carries a maximum three-year jail term.

The military ordered the pardons “for the peaceful mind of the people and on humanitarian grounds,” it said.

Those who re-offend will have to serve the remainder of their sentence with an additional penalty, it added.

Myanmar typically grants amnesties to thousands of prisoners to mark national holidays or Buddhist festivals.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang is visiting for talks with the internationally isolated generals.

On Tuesday he met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, becoming the highest-profile Chinese official to meet the top general since the putsch.

“China advocates that the international community should respect Myanmar’s sovereignty and play a constructive role in helping it achieve peace and reconciliation,” Qin said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Several Beijing-backed infrastructure projects are slated to run through northern Myanmar and link China’s landlocked Yunnan province with the Indian Ocean.

Crackdown

More than 21,000 people have been arrested since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, according to a local monitoring group.

At least 170 journalists have been arrested during that span, according to the UN.

Suu Kyi has been detained since the early hours of the coup.

In December, the junta wrapped up a series of closed-court trials of the 77-year-old Nobel Peace laureate, jailing her for a total of 33 years in a process rights groups have condemned as a sham.

More than 3,400 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a monitoring group.