The royals were greeted by crowds outside the Dog and Duck pub in Soho.

LONDON: Prince William and his wife Kate took a trip by Tube to a London pub today and told locals that preparations are still being nailed down for his father King Charles III’s coronation, the most significant royal event in a generation.

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in a grand ceremony dating back some 1,000 years.

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were greeted by crowds outside the Dog and Duck pub in Soho, the heart of London’s night-time economy, before heading inside to meet regulars, publicans and business owners.

“I hope all goes well, fingers crossed,” said William, who pulled a pint of “Kingmaker” beer himself inside the 19th Century hostelry.

Asked about the upcoming celebrations, Kate, who sipped a pint of beer as she chatted to the guests, said: “It’s going to be a busy time. We’re getting there. I still feel like we’re trying to get ducks in a row.”

On Saturday, William, the heir, and Kate will follow King Charles’ golden coach in a carriage procession through central London.

For their trip to the pub, the royals took a less glamorous mode of transport, riding on the Elizabeth underground train line named in honour of William’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.