The 53-year-old external contractor entered the production hall and started shooting.

BERLIN: A 53-year-old man opened fire in a production hall at a Mercedes factory in Germany on Thursday, killing two people, police said, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

“A 53-year-old man entered the hall at around 7.45am and shot at two people,” police in the city of Ludwigsburg said in a statement.

Security staff detained the suspect in the hall and handed him over to the police, who arrested him without resistance, the police said.

The victims, both 44-year-old men, later died from their injuries.

No one else was injured, the police said on Twitter.

Police and rescue workers are still on site and the building has been evacuated and secured, the police said, adding that there was no danger to the public.

The motive for the attack is still being investigated.

A spokesman for Mercedes-Benz confirmed to AFP that a police operation was underway at the Sindelfingen plant and there was no further danger to staff or the public.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation, no further details can be given,” the spokesman said.

The suspect is an external employee of a logistics company, according to the Bild daily.

Around 35,000 people are employed at the Mercedes plant in Solingen, which produces the German car giant’s S-Class and premium Maybach models.