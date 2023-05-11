This comes after his legal team challenged his arrest on Tuesday in a land fraud case.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top court today ordered former prime minister Imran Khan to be presented before the court in an hour after his legal team challenged his arrest, local media reported, amid violent and widespread protests sparked by his detention.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least five killed after Khan’s supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

Khan, 70, is cricket hero-turned-politician who was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote and who is Pakistan’s most popular leader according to opinion polls. He was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in a land fraud case. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Violence triggered by his arrest has aggravated instability in the country of 220 million people that is grappling with a severe economic crisis. The crisis has eroded hopes of a quick resumption of an International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

Tensions remained high today with troops and police on the streets in major cities. In the eastern city of Lahore, Khan’s hometown, where protesters ransacked the house of a top army general on Tuesday, troops held a flag march.

In the capital, Islamabad, footage shared by a police official showed military jeeps with mounted guns lined up on the side of a road and soldiers holding assault rifles.

Mobile data services remained suspended and schools and offices were closed in two of Pakistan’s four provinces.

The army has warned Khan’s supporters it will respond firmly if there are further attacks on its assets, saying in a statement on Wednesday that during the violence it showed “restraint, patience and tolerance”.

“Such a spectacle has never been witnessed in the last 75 years,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a televised address. “People were made hostages in their vehicles, patients were taken out of the ambulances and later, those vehicles were torched”.

Authorities had also arrested at least three senior leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as of today.

The federal government approved requests on Wednesday from two of Pakistan’s four provinces – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both Khan strongholds – and the federal capital Islamabad to deploy troops to restore order.

Police have arrested more than 1,650 protesters in Khan’s home province of Punjab for violence, the police chief’s office said in a statement. Some 80 workers of Khan’s party were also arrested in the southwestern city of Quetta, police said.

Separately, Khan was indicted by a Pakistani court in an unrelated case on Wednesday for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018 and 2022.

The corruption cases against Khan are two of more than 100 cases registered against him since his ouster last year

In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.

He has not slowed his campaign against the ouster even after being wounded in a November attack on his convoy as he led a protest march to Islamabad calling for snap general elections.