ANKARA: Progress was made in talks on the Black Sea grain deal held in Istanbul by the deputy defence ministers of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine as well as UN officials, Turkey’s defence ministry said today.

The parties agreed to continue four-way technical meetings on the deal, which is set to expire on May 18, the ministry said in a statement.

The UN and Turkey brokered the Black Sea export agreement last July to help tackle a global food crisis that has been exacerbated by Moscow’s war in Ukraine. It allows the safe export of grains and fertilisers from three Ukrainian ports.

Russia has said it will not extend the pact beyond May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser exports.

The deputy ministers and UN officials held two days of talks on the deal in Istanbul on Wednesday and today.

On Wednesday, Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he thought the Black Sea grain deal could be extended for at least two more months.

The Kremlin said today that Russian president Vladimir Putin could speak with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan at short notice if needed regarding the extension of the deal, adding that there were no such plans at present.