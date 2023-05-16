The attacker was detained and will appear before a judge tomorrow.

MEXICO CITY: A young Argentine tourist who was attacked by a man with a machete in southern Mexico died of his wounds yesterday, the district attorney’s office reported.

The victim was with a couple of Argentine friends at a restaurant in the Lagunas de Chacahua, located on the Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, when they were attacked on Friday.

He “was transferred to Mexico City, where he died yesterday afternoon as a result of the injuries inflicted”, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

His friends were also wounded but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The attacker was detained and tomorrow will appear before a judge to be charged with aggravated homicide, the prosecutor’s office added.

The possible motive for the attack was not immediately known.