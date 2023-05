The shooting at a car show in Baja California also saw nine people injured.

MEXICO CITY: At least 10 people were killed and nine injured in a shootout at a car show in northern Mexico’s Baja California on Saturday, the municipal government reported.

The attack occurred during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada. Around 2.18pm people with long guns got out of a gray van and began shooting at participants at a gas station, according to reports of 911 calls.

Municipal and state police, the Marines, the fire department and Mexican Red Cross, among other agencies arrived at the scene.

Mayor Armando Ayala Robles said state attorney-general Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez commissioned a special group to investigate the shooting.