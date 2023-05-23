Its troops fought a ‘sabotage’ group that crossed from Ukraine yesterday.

MOSCOW: Russia said today it had launched a “terror” probe after Moscow’s troops had been fighting a “sabotage” group that crossed from Ukraine.

“A criminal case has been opened over an attack on settlements in the Belgorod region,” the investigative committee, which probes major cases, said in a statement.

Investigators said they opened a probe into a number of crimes including a “terror attack”, attempted murder, destruction of or damage to property, and illegal circulation of weapons and explosives.

The statement said that representatives of armed Ukrainian groups attacked the district of Graivoron in the southern region of Belgorod.

“Residential and administrative buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities came under mortar and artillery fire,” the investigative committee said.

“Several civilians were injured as a result of these criminal acts.”

Members of the anti-Kremlin Freedom of Russia Legion have claimed responsibility for the incursion into the region of Belgorod.

Kyiv has denied involvement.