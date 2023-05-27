Their minibus was involved in a crash with a lorry in the city of Edea yesterday.

DOUALA: Fifteen people in Cameroon taking the body of a loved one for burial died yesterday when their minibus was involved in a crash with a lorry, the transport minister said.

The lorry’s driver also died in the accident and three people in the minibus were injured, transport minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe said on state radio, CRTV.

The crash happened in the industrial city of Edea, about 80km east of the country’s economic capital, Douala.

“The minibus was transporting a body,” the minister added but was unable to elaborate on the cause of the collision.

Cameroon has among the highest proportion of road deaths in Africa, according to the latest available figures from the World Health Organization.

Earlier this month, 15 people died when a bus plunged off the road in eastern Cameroon.