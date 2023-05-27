Pyongyang admitted in 2002 to abducting Japanese citizens in the 1960s and 1970s.

TOKYO: Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said today he was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to try and resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1960s and 1970s, media reported.

“I am determined to face Kim Jong-un directly myself, without any preconditions,” Kishida said at a gathering on the issue in Tokyo, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said. The Nikkei and Kyodo news agency carried similar reports.

Pyongyang admitted in 2002 to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades before. Five abductees and their families later returned to Japan, saying the others had died.

However, Tokyo believes 17 Japanese were abducted, and continues to investigate the fate of those who didn’t return, according to local media.