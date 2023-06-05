A man admitted to shooting the woman after she put on a bulletproof vest.

BORDEAUX: A man in southwest France has been arrested after apparently killing a woman during a drunken game in which she put on a bulletproof vest and was shot.

The body of the woman, a mother of three aged 47, was found on Saturday in the village of Montpon-Menesterol in the Dordogne region.

According to the local prosecutor, the suspect has admitted using his hunting rifle on Friday night “during a game in which she (the victim) put on a bulletproof vest before being shot at”.

The 55-year-old shooter turned himself into police in a “severe state of drunkenness” on Saturday.

The charges in the highly unusual case are set to be determined on Monday, prosecutor Solene Belaouar added.

Two other men present at the dinner party on Friday night, aged 18 and 20, have also been detained for questioning.

The woman is believed to have died from a stomach wound.