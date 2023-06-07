US president Joe Biden’s re-election campaign says the move could lead to potential violence.

WASHINGTON: US president Joe Biden’s re-election campaign said on Tuesday a decision by Alphabet Inc’s YouTube to stop policing false claims about fraud in prior races is “reckless” and could lead to potential violence.

“YouTube’s reckless and irresponsible decision will invite further democratic decay and potential violence, and we urge them to reconsider this policy,” spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement.

YouTube said on Friday the platform would stop removing content that might have spread false claims related to US presidential elections in 2020 and before.

The platform said that while removing the content did curb “some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech.”

Munoz noted that the policy change did “not erase” the fact that Biden fairly won the 2020 presidential election.

Biden’s opponent, former president Donald Trump, has falsely claimed that the election was marred by widespread fraud.

Biden, a Democrat, is running for re-election in 2024, and Trump, a Republican, is running to become his party’s nominee to take on Biden again.