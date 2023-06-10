KYIV: Three people were killed early today in a fire sparked by falling debris from shot-down drones in the region of Odessa in southern Ukraine, regional officials said.

“At night, the enemy attacked Odessa region with attack drones,” regional authorities said in a statement social media, referring to Russian forces.

Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed all the unmanned aerial vehicles but their falling debris hit a high-rise residential building, sparking a fire, the statement said.

“Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population,” officials said, adding that three people were killed and another 26 – including three children – wounded.

Separately, Ukraine’s southern command said the fire was put out but the blast wave damaged several apartment buildings nearby.