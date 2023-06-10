Moscow has threatened to walk away if its demands are not met.

MOSCOW: Russia is still not satisfied with how a Black Sea grain deal is being implemented, deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said today after meeting senior UN trade officials a day earlier, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has threatened to walk away from the grain deal on July 17 if demands to improve its own food and fertiliser exports are not met.

The deal, struck in July last year, facilitates the “safe navigation” of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers – including ammonia – for export to global markets.

“We cannot be satisfied with how this memorandum is being implemented,” Vershinin was quoted as saying.

“Barriers to our exports remain.”

While Russian exports of food and fertiliser are not subject to western sanctions, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey said yesterday that despite ongoing consultations with the United Nations on the grain deal, there are no grounds to extend it, the RIA news agency reported.