This comes a day after it signalled the possibility of a nuclear pact with the west.

DUBAI: Iran and the US could exchange prisoners soon if Washington shows goodwill, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said today, a day after Iran’s supreme leader signalled the possibility of reaching a nuclear agreement with the west.

“Regarding the issue of exchanging prisoners with America … negotiations are ongoing through mediators … If the other party shows the same seriousness and goodwill, this can happen in the near future,” Nasser Kanaani said in a televised weekly news conference

One of several Americans held in Iran is Siamak Namazi, a businessman with dual US-Iranian citizenship, who was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison for spying and cooperating with the US government.