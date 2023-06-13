Residents placed flowers near the crash site and gathered for a candlelight vigil.

SYDNEY: Australia on Tuesday mourned the 10 people who were killed when a chartered bus carrying wedding guests rolled over at a roundabout, the country’s worst bus accident in three decades.

Residents placed flowers near the crash site and gathered for a candlelight vigil at a church in the rural Hunter region in New South Wales (NSW) state, near where the accident happened. A light show illuminating Sydney’s harbour bridge and opera house was switched off for a minute on Monday in honour of the victims.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, has been charged for dangerous and negligent driving over the accident on Sunday night and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

It will be alleged in court that the man was driving “in a manner that was inconsistent with the conditions,” NSW police acting assistant commissioner David Waddell said during a televised press conference.

“The speed was too quick for him to negotiate that roundabout, causing the vehicle to fall onto its left side.”

There were 35 passengers on board the bus who were travelling back to their accommodation from a wedding near the town of Greta, about 180km northwest of Sydney, known for its vineyards and wedding venues.

Fourteen people are still in the hospital, with two in intensive care, police said.

Police will interview some of the injured passengers who have been released from hospital and will conduct an examination of the bus.