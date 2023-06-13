Kyiv says it has gained control of an area up to 3sq km but didn’t say over what period.

KYIV: Ukraine reported more gains in the early stages of its counter-offensive today, but said Russian forces were “doing everything” they can to defend the territory they have occupied.

Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian troops had advanced 250m near the small eastern city of Bakhmut, 200m on the Toretsk front in east Ukraine, and 500m to 1km in the direction of the port city of Berdyansk.

Maliar said Ukrainian forces had gained control of an area of up to 3sq km but did not say over what period.

She said late yesterday that Kyiv’s forces had advanced 6.5km and taken control of an area of 90sq km.

That was still only a fraction of the 103,600sq km that remains under Russia’s occupation.

“The enemy is doing everything to hold on to the positions it has seized,” Maliar wrote on the Telegram messaging app this morning.

She said Russian forces had air support and were showering Ukrainian troops with intense artillery fire, and that Ukrainian troops were encountering “continuous minefields which are combined with anti-tank ditches”.

“All this is combined with constant counterattacks by enemy units on armoured vehicles and the massive use of ATGMs (anti-tank guided missiles) and kamikaze drones,” she said.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield situation.

Russia had not officially acknowledged the Ukrainian gains and has said it has repulsed Ukrainian attacks, inflicting heavy casualties since the counter-offensive began.