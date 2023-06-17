He spoke to South Korean foreign minister Park Jin over the phone today.

SEOUL: US secretary of state Antony Blinken said he supports South Korea’s efforts to develop a “healthy and mature” cooperative relationship with China, Seoul’s foreign ministry said today.

Blinken, who arrives in Beijing tomorrow for the highest level visit by an official of President Joe Biden’s administration, discussed bilateral relations, relations between China and South Korea, and North Korea in a call with South Korean foreign minister Park Jin today, the ministry said in a statement.

Blinken and Park strongly condemned what they consider North Korea’s repeated provocations, the ministry said, and agreed the US, South Korea and Japan should continue to urge China to play a constructive role in the UN Security Council on denuclearisation.

The statement did not elaborate.

US officials say they do not expect Blinken’s trip to China, the first by a secretary of state in five years, to yield a breakthrough in how Washington and Beijing deal with each other.

Blinken said yesterday the trip was aimed at establishing “open and empowered” communications.