This comes in the wake of Kyiv launching a counter-offensive with western arms.

MOSCOW: Defence minister Sergei Shoigu today called for more tanks to be manufactured “to meet the needs of Russian forces” in Ukraine after Kyiv launched a counter-offensive with western arms.

Shoigu, who visited a military factory in western Siberia, stressed the need “to maintain the increased production of tanks” and for better security features in armoured vehicles, the defence ministry said.

Shoigu said this was necessary “to satisfy the needs of Russian forces carrying out the special military operation” launched by Moscow in Ukraine in February last year, it added.

Russia claims the Ukrainian counter-offensive has failed but Kyiv says it has retaken several localities and about a 100sq km of territory, mainly on the southern front.