NEW DELHI: About 100 people have died in three days due to heat-related causes as parts of India reel under soaring summer temperatures.

Most deaths have been reported from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 54 people have died since Thursday in one district alone.

In the eastern state of Bihar, 44 people died in 24 hours, according to a report on the India Today website.

Twenty-three patients died on Thursday, 20 on Friday and 11 yesterday in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district while 400 have been hospitalised due to heat-related problems.

“There’s such a rush at the district hospital that patients are unable to get stretchers, and many attendants are carrying patients to the emergency ward on their shoulders,” according to an NDTV online report.

Temperatures hit 40°C in most regions of Uttar Pradesh today, with some districts recording temperatures above 44°C.

Peak summer temperatures in some places, including Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana, often reach mid-40°C in the months of May and June.