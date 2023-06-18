The move is in support of the country’s counter-offensive against Russia.

PARIS: The European Union is speeding up arms deliveries to Ukraine in support of the country’s counter-offensive against Russian forces, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said today in an interview with the French daily Le Parisien.

“We are going to step up our efforts to deliver arms and ammunition – this is a war of high intensity in which they play a crucial role,” Breton said, citing a pledge to supply a million high-calibre weapons over the next 12 months.

“We are preparing for the war to last several more months, or even longer,” he added.

Ukraine launched a counter-offensive earlier this month to retake territory from Russian forces, and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin last Thursday urged Kyiv’s allies to “dig deep” to provide more arms and ammunition.