The party promises to cut bills, create jobs and overturn a ban on new onshore wind farms.

LONDON: Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will pledge on Monday to turn the country into a clean energy superpower by 2030, with a promise to cut bills, create jobs and to overturn a ban on new onshore wind farms.

Labour, which opinion polls suggest is on course to win Britain’s next national election, has tried to position itself as the only one which can spur economic growth by investing heavily in green technologies and jobs with plans to rival similar investments in the US and the EU.

However, earlier this month it pared back its flagship pledge to spend £28 billion (US$36 billion) every year until the end of the decade year on building up green industries every year because of high interest rates.

However on Monday, Labour leader Keir Starmer will set out pledges for 100% clean and affordable power by 2030; to establish a publicly-owned energy company, GB Energy; to create a National Wealth Fund to invest in green technologies; and to upgrade poorly insulated homes.

The party would also overturn the ban on new onshore wind farms which Labour says has added £5.1 billion to energy bills, or £182 per household, because Britain has been forced to turn to more expensive power.

“We can cut bills, create jobs and provide energy security for Britain – that’s what a Labour Government will deliver,” Starmer will say in a speech according to remarks released by Labour.

“We’re going to throw everything at this: planning reform, procurement, long-term finance, R&D, a strategic plan for skills and supply chains.”