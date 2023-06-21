Two organisations said the vessel was originally carrying 59 people on board.

MADRID: At least 35 people on a dinghy en route to Spain’s Canary Islands have drowned, the migration-focused NGO Walking Borders said today.

A source in Spanish maritime rescue service told Reuters that a child had died and 24 people were rescued from the sinking dinghy in a Moroccan-led rescue operation carried out some 88 miles to the southeast of Gran Canaria island.

Two organisations focusing on migration, Walking Borders and Alarm Phone, said the dinghy was originally carrying 59 people on board.