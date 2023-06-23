Fourteen of the Genesis 2’s crew were rescued by other vessels.

MANILA: Two Filipino fishermen have died and seven are missing after their vessel took on water off the Philippines, the coast guard said today, with an open-sea search continuing.

Fourteen of the 23 crew members of the Genesis 2 were rescued by other fishing vessels shortly after the pre-dawn incident yesterday, 337km east of the main southern island of Mindanao.

The body of one of the fishermen was retrieved yesterday as the vessel lay half-submerged in the Philippine Sea.

A second body was found early today, Dandy Orcales of the Philippine coast guard in Davao Oriental province, told AFP.

“We’re still looking for seven (people),” Orcales said.

“Five fishing vessels from their company are helping us look for them.”

He said the cause of the accident was under investigation.

The fishing company is based in the southern port of General Santos city.