Beijing was enraged by a comment referring to its top leader as a dictator.

WASHINGTON: China’s ambassador to Washington has protested remarks President Joe Biden made about Chinese leader Xi Jinping yesterday, and its embassy said the US should act immediately to undo the negative impact or bear all the consequences.

China was enraged after Biden referred to Xi Jinping as a “dictator” at a fundraising event on Tuesday, an unexpected flare-up just a day after US secretary of state Antony Blinken completed a visit to Beijing aimed at stabilising relations between the superpowers.

Analysts have said that despite the controversy, both countries have little interest in allowing Biden’s remark to derail efforts to improve ties.

There was no coverage of the issue in official Chinese media today.

A statement from China’s embassy early today said the Chinese ambassador, Xie Feng, “made serious representations and strong protests” to senior officials at the White House and the US state department yesterday.

“The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against China’s top leader, and will resolutely respond,” the statement said.

“We urge the US side to immediately take earnest actions to undo the negative impact and honour its own commitments. Otherwise, it will have to bear all the consequences.”

Yesterday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning called the remarks “extremely absurd” and “irresponsible”.

She said they seriously violated facts, diplomatic protocol and China’s political dignity and were an “open political provocation”.

US state department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said yesterday that Washington continued to expect diplomatic engagements with Beijing “in due course, when the time is appropriate” and that Biden believed diplomacy was the way forward, but added: “That does not mean, of course, we will not be blunt and forthright about our differences.”

The Chinese embassy statement said Biden’s remarks ran “counter to the commitments made by the US side, and undermines mutual trust”.

“President Biden said explicitly before that the US respects China’s system, does not seek to change it and has no intention for a new Cold War. But with the latest irresponsible remarks about China’s political system and top leader, people cannot help but question the sincerity of the US side,” it said.