This comes after Wagner mercenary forces took control of military facilities in southern Russia.

WASHINGTON: US secretary of state Antony Blinken said today he spoke with his G7 and EU counterparts after Wagner fighters took control of some military facilities in southern Russia.

“The US will stay in close coordination with allies and partners as the situation continues to develop,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Blinken spoke with all of his G7 counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK, and the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, the State Department said.

“Secretary Blinken reiterated that support by the US for Ukraine will not change,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a release.