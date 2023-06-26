Pakistan has also sacked three senior army officers for failing to avert the clashes.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army have sacked three senior officers, including a lieutenant-general, for failing to avert violent clashes that erupted across the country last month in response to former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, the army’s spokesman said today.

At least 102 people are being tried in military courts in relation to the violence, major-general Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a press conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Chaudhry declined to name the senior officers who had been fired.

Strict departmental action has also been taken against another 15 army officers, including major-generals and brigadiers, he said, adding that the punishments had been awarded after two separate army inquiries were completed into the May 9 violence.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters had rampaged through scores of military installations and vandalised them, including an air base, several cantonments, the house of a general and the army’s headquarters.