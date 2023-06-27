The victim has yet to be identified and a post mortem examination will be carried out.

PARIS: A body has been found in the rubble after a building collapsed in Paris last week, the Paris prosecutor’s office said today.

One person had been reported missing since the blast, which injured 50 people.

The blast – believed to have been the result of a gas explosion – tore through the Rue St Jacques near the historic Latin Quarter.

The street runs from near the Notre-Dame Cathedral through to the Sorbonne University.

The Paris prosecutor has opened an investigation into potential security violations and possible manslaughter.