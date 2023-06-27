Chris Hipkins is on a state visit to China aimed at boosting trade ties.

BEIJING: New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins said China could play a “constructive role” in the Ukraine conflict during a meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing today.

Hipkins is on a state visit to China aimed at boosting trade ties with the world’s second largest economy.

Almost a quarter of New Zealand’s export earnings come from China, making it one of the western nations most dependent on ties with Beijing.

That close relationship, coupled with aggressive Chinese efforts to develop influence in New Zealand, has long worried Wellington’s allies.

Hipkins spoke with Xi today about “areas of direct bilateral cooperation like trade, education, science and innovation, agriculture and tourism”, according to remarks published by the prime minister’s office.

He also spoke about “the constructive role China can play in addressing shared global challenges such as climate change and the war in Ukraine”, according to the statement.

Beijing says it is a neutral party in the war but has been criticised by western countries for refusing to condemn Moscow and for its ties with Russia.

But New Zealand has in the past been notably less critical of China’s government.

“We will always advocate for approaches and outcomes that reflect New Zealand’s independent foreign policy or interests and values, in a respectful but consistent way,” Hipkins said in today’s statement.

Xi told Hipkins that bilateral relations had “continued to develop in a healthy and stable manner, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples”, according to a readout published by state broadcaster CCTV.

The two sides should work together to “promote the steady and long-term development of the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership”, Xi said.

With New Zealand’s economy slowing and an election planned for October, Hipkins is under pressure to boost growth.

Hipkins attended an event today where New Zealand exporters signed deals to promote dairy and meat products in China, according to the statement.