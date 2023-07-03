KYIV: Ukraine said today its forces had recaptured 37sq km from Russian forces last week.

Kyiv announced a highly-anticipated counter-offensive several weeks ago after it accumulated stockpiles of western arms and ammunition.

“Over the past week … the area liberated (in the east) was increased by 9sq km,” deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said, adding that Ukrainian forces had wrested another 28sq km in the south.

Ukrainian forces are coming up against heavily entrenched Russian defensive positions both along the southern and eastern fronts.

Maliar said Ukrainian troops were fighting “fierce” battles with Russian forces around the eastern flashpoint city of Bakhmut.

In the south, Ukrainian forces had “successes” along the front towards the Melitopol and Berdyansk sectors.

Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny expressed frustration in an interview published Friday at the slow deliveries of weaponry promised by the west.