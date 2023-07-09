The first homicide took place after 11.30pm local time on Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO: Three deadly shootings occurred in less than 12 hours in Seattle in the US state of Washington, police said yesterday, as reported by Xinhua.

The first shooting took place after 11.30pm local time on Friday.

Police found a man dead outside a business in Sodo.

The second shooting happened early yesterday morning in Leschi, by Lake Washington.

A 39-year-old woman was found dead in a home along Lakeside Avenue South, according to police.

Seattle police responded to another fatal shooting yesterday morning in the Sodo neighbourhood.

Friday night’s incident occurred about 1.6km south of T-Mobile Park, where Major League Baseball All-Star festivities are expected to draw more than 100,000 people.

Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz said hundreds of officers will be deployed to the area on each event day.