KYIV: Ukraine said today its forces had recaptured 14sq km from occupying Russian forces in the south and east of the country over the last week.

“Over 10sq km of Ukrainian land had been recaptured in the south of Ukraine last week,” Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Kovalyov told state media.

“In the Bakhmut sector last week, the Ukrainian military liberated 4sq km of territory from the Russian invaders,” Kovalyov said.

He added there was “heavy fighting” ongoing between Ukrainian and Russian forces near the embattled city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces said they captured in May.

Kyiv has said it recaptured a total of 193sq km since launching its counter-offensive last month.

Ukraine last month launched a highly anticipated counter-offensive after stockpiling western weapons and building up its offensive forces.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that the slow delivery of promised arms was delaying Kyiv’s counter-offensive, and called on the US and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery.

He has voiced hope for the “best possible result” from a Nato summit due to start tomorrow in Vilnius.