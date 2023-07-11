Local media say the corpse was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

MADRID: Spanish police are examining the body of a toddler whose body was washed up on a beach near the Mediterranean city of Tarragona today, authorities said.

The body was that of a boy aged between two and three, the town hall of Roda de Bera, a seaside town on Spain’s Gold Coast between Tarragona and Barcelona, said in a statement on Twitter.

“The area is perimetered and we are waiting for the judge to make the examination of the corpse,” the statement said, adding an appeal to locals and holidaymakers to avoid the area.

Several local media said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.