PARIS: Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will be given one of France’s most spectacular recognitions on Friday as guest of honour at the Bastille Day military parade, part of a visit that has sealed high-profile defence deals.

Modi and President Emmanuel Macron will watch French and Indian soldiers march down the tree-lined Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, while French-made Rafale fighter jets India bought in 2015 will take part in the fly-past over the Arc de Triomphe.

Modi began a two-day visit to Paris on Thursday.

The parade comes after New Delhi gave initial approval to purchase an extra 26 Rafale jets for its navy and three Scorpene class submarines, deepening defence ties with Paris at a time the two nations are seeking allies in the Indo-Pacific.

The total value of the purchases is expected to be around 800 billion rupees (US$9.75 billion), according to a source familiar with the details, although that was still subject to negotiations.

France has been one of India’s closest partners in Europe for decades. It was the only Western nation to not impose sanctions on New Delhi after India conducted nuclear tests in 1998.

India has relied on French fighter jets for four decades now. Much before buying Dassault Aviation’s Rafale, India bought Mirage jets in 1980s and those still comprise two squadrons of the air force.

The ageing fleet of India’s Russian-made planes, Moscow’s inability to perform maintenance work, and delays in India’s indigenous manufacturing plans have necessitated the two new defence deals.

Later on Friday, Macron will host Modi at the Elysee Palace for talks before a state banquet at the Louvre Museum.

For France, the strategic partnership with India is crucial as it seeks to consolidate its alliance network in the Indo-Pacific region after being dealt a blow by Australia when Canberra decided to ditch a big French submarine contract and form the Aukus alliance with Britain and the US.

Both India and France through its island territories have deep interests in the Indian Ocean and are concerned about China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

The two-day visit comes less than a month after President Joe Biden hosted Modi for a state visit, during which the US offered critical military technology including fighter jet engines and high altitude drones to India.

Macron has treated only a few global leaders to the Bastille Day military parade.

He invited Donald Trump for the 2017 celebrations, and the then US president was so impressed by the French march-past that he asked Pentagon officials to explore a similar parade in celebration of American troops.