BEIJING: The US should exercise sound strategic judgment in dealing with China, China’s defence minister Li Shangfu said while meeting veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing today.

China has been committed to building stable, predictable and constructive Sino-US relations, and hopes the US can work with it to promote the healthy development of relations between their two militaries, the defence ministry quoted Li as saying.

Li’s remarks followed recent visits to China by senior US officials, including US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, which aimed to smooth over tensions between the two superpowers.

The talks took place as high-level defence dialogue between China and the US remains frozen and military deployments across East Asia intensify.

Li’s meeting with Kissinger expounded on Sino-US relations. He said “some people on the US side have failed to move in the same direction as the Chinese side, resulting in China-US relations hovering at a low point since the establishment of diplomatic relations,” according to a statement from China’s defence ministry.

“We have always been committed to building stable, predictable and constructive Sino-US relations, and we hope that the US will work with China to implement the consensus of the heads of state of the two countries and jointly promote the healthy and stable development of the relationship between the two militaries.”

Kissinger said: “The United States and China should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation.

“History and practice have continually proved that neither the United States nor China can afford to treat the other as an adversary.”

Kissinger, now aged 100, served as US secretary of state and national security advisor in the administrations of presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

He played a key diplomatic role in the normalisation of relations between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s.