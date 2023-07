The policy will apply to people who arrived in Cyprus from January 2023.

NICOSIA: New asylum seekers to Cyprus will be excluded from a resettlement scheme to another European Union member state to stop any abuse of the system, authorities said today.

Strategically placed at the crossroads of three continents, Cyprus has been struggling with a surge in irregular migration in recent years.

Under a voluntary EU burden-sharing scheme, Cyprus last December started allocating small numbers of asylum seekers to other member states which signed up to offer assistance, including France, Germany, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Authorities said that limiting a person’s access to the resettlement programme would act as a deterrent to future arrivals. It would apply to people seeking international protection and who arrived in Cyprus from January 2023.

“The purpose of this policy is to ensure that the resettlement programme is not attracting nationals of specific countries who, possibly abusing the system, are using Cyprus as a transit to other EU member states,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Cyprus received 4,828 new asylum applications until May of this year, compared to 21,565 for the whole of 2022.

While 2023 arrivals were down, there has been a recent rise in arrivals from Syria by sea, the Interior Ministry said.