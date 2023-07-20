The governor reports that some were also killed from the strike on the port city.

MYKOLAIV: At least nine people were wounded and some killed by a Russian strike on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said, and authorities in Odesa also reported fresh strikes on the region.

A three-storey residential building was hit in the Mykolaiv city centre, Kim wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

According to Odesa administration speaker Serhiy Bratchuk, two people were hospitalised after a strike on Odesa which damaged a building and caused a fire.

Another strike was reported outside the city, he wrote on Telegram.