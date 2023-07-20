Brij Bhushan Singh is also a lawmaker for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

NEW DELHI: An Indian court granted bail today to the country’s wrestling federation president, who is charged with sexual harassment and stalking, his lawyer said.

Brij Bhushan Singh, who is also a lawmaker for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been accused by Olympic medallists and other Indian wrestlers of groping female athletes and demanding sexual favours.

Singh, 66, denies all charges and has said he was a victim of a “conspiracy”.

In April, a group of wrestlers protested in the capital New Delhi demanding his arrest, and he was charged in June.

The weeks-long demonstration by India’s top wrestlers, including world champion medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, attracted support and sympathy from across the country.

Fellow athletes including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra lent their support.

Wrestling is hugely popular in rural northern India and images of star athletes being detained as they tried to march to parliament in May went viral on social media.