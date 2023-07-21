The strikes had been expected to cause major disruptions across the capital.

LONDON: Three UK trade unions today called off strikes on London’s underground train network which had been planned to take place next week, citing progress in talks on pensions and working conditions.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union had been planning to take industrial action between July 23 and 28.

Unite the union and the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) had also been due to strike on July 26 and 28.

“After a week of intense negotiations, we have made real progress in making sure our members’ working conditions and pensions are protected,” Finn Brennan, ASLEF organiser, said in a statement.

Unite’s regional officer Simon McCartney called the strike suspension a “welcome development” and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said there had been significant progress made by its negotiating team.

But Lynch said, it was not the end of the dispute.

“Our campaign to defend jobs, conditions and our members pensions will continue in the coming weeks and months,” Lynch said.