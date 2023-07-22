Temperatures of 39°C or higher are expected to last 16 to 17 days longer than usual.

ATHENS: The current heatwave gripping Greece is set to become the longest in the country’s recorded history, a senior official with the national weather institute said on Saturday.

“According to the data, we will probably go through 16-17 days of a heatwave, which has never happened before in our country,” Kostas Lagouvardos, the director of research at the National Observatory, told ERT television.

Greece defines a heatwave as a period when the temperature reaches or exceeds 39°C.

The previous heatwave record in Greece was set in 1987 when the scorching temperature lasted 11 days.