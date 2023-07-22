A previous attack on a bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland killed two people.

MOSCOW: Ukraine “attempted” a drone attack on infrastructure in the centre of Moscow-annexed Crimea today, the Russian-appointed head of the peninsula said.

The claims came five days after an attack on Russia’s bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland killed two people.

“The enemy attempted a raid using drones on infrastructure facilities in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Republic of Crimea,” Sergei Aksyonov said, referring to an inland area of the Black Sea peninsula.

He said emergency workers were on the scene to deal with “possible consequences”.

He called on Crimeans to “remain calm”.

Aksyonov gave no details on exactly what Kyiv attempted to hit and did not report casualties.

Crimea has been targeted throughout Moscow’s 17-month Ukraine offensive but attacks have in recent weeks intensified.