High temperatures of more than 40°C are expected to continue through the week.

NICOSIA: Cyprus firefighters have put out a blaze that destroyed around 20 hectares of forest amid one of the longest heat waves in the island’s history, officials said today.

It was the worst fire Cyprus has faced this summer as it swelters under temperatures that have remained at 40°C or above since July 12.

Met Office data show it threatens to be the longest heat wave in recent history, as highs of more than 40°C are expected to continue through the week.

Forestry department official George Constantinou said that the blaze – in the remote and uninhabited Elitzies area of the island’s forested central mountains – was brought under control in an all-night effort after the fire started yesterday evening.

More than 100 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and seven aircraft were deployed to prevent the fire spreading through the Paphos Forest, which contains some of the island’s largest cedar stands as well as pines and oaks.

A nearby British Royal Air Force base was put on standby to offer assistance, as it usually does during large fires.

Constantinou said luckily there were no flare-ups due to a lack of wind.

Forestry department chief Charalambos Alexandrou said he suspected an overhead electricity cable was the source of the blaze.

During the prolonged hot spell that has gripped the island, power demand has reached record levels.

One person has died of heatstroke.

The severe heat wave has also been reflected in Greece and across much of southern Europe and north Africa.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said today that the heat waves that have hit parts of Europe and North America this month would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.