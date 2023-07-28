The drugmaker’s shares fell by as much as 8% earlier this month.

LONDON: AstraZeneca chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said today the company is “very encouraged” by interim data from a key lung cancer drug trial, but he did not explain why the company had not declared results as “clinically meaningful”.

The drugmaker’s shares fell by as much as 8% earlier this month after the company released interim data from the late-stage clinical trial called Tropion-Lung01 testing an experimental precision drug called datopotamab deruxtecan.

At the time, investors were disappointed the company did not say the data was “clinically meaningful”, a potential suggestion that the benefits may not be as pronounced as hoped.

Speaking to media today after the company released better-than-expected quarterly results, Soriot said people would understand when full results are released why the company did not use that description, but he did not comment further.

“We are very encouraged because we’re seeing the totality of the data,” he said, adding that the company had described them as “statistically positive”.

Executives at the briefing would not say when final data will be released or at which medical conference.