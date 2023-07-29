The woman developed peripheral nerve disorders after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccine.

TAIPEI: A woman received compensation of NT$400,000 (US$12,767) after she developed peripheral nerve disorders following a Covid-19 vaccine shot, according to the latest information released by the vaccine injury compensation programme (VICP).

Central News Agency reported that the VICP held a meeting on June 29 to discuss cases involving reported health problems from taking vaccines and whether these should be compensated.

The meeting saw 170 cases discussed, with 13 cases eligible for compensation ranging from NT$5,000 to NT$400,000.

Of those, five cases involved the AstraZeneca vaccine, three the Moderna vaccine, four the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and one the Medigen vaccine.

CDC deputy director General Tseng Shu-huai told reporters on Friday the highest compensation of NT$400,000 was given to a Kaohsiung woman in her 40s.

The woman, surnamed Su, felt weakness in her limbs after receiving an AstraZeneca shot and was later diagnosed with polyneuropathy, Tseng said.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy from New Taipei, surnamed Chen, received compensation of NT$10,000, according to the VICP meeting minutes.

The boy felt tightness in his chest and palpitations two days after his Pfizer-BioNTech shot, and after he going to hospital, an examination showed he had a rising level of creatine phosphokinase.