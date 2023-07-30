Fire services say the blaze currently measures 200 hectares on the Canadian side.

VICTORIA: An evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district has been issued due to an out-of-control wildfire that has crossed the border from the US state of Washington.

The wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4km kilometres from Osoyoos, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

It is about 200 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border and 2,000 hectares in size on the US side, it added.

Osoyoos and the regional district of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert late Saturday night, citing “potential danger to life and health”.

The evacuation order covers the area north of the Canada-US border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, as well as west and north along Highway 3.