China Communications Construction Co Ltd was blacklisted by the US in 2020.

MANILA: The US has expressed concern over the involvement of a Chinese state-owned firm that it blacklisted for its role in constructing and militarising artificial South China Sea islands in Philippine reclamation projects.

A spokesman for the US embassy in Manila, Kanishka Gangopadhyay, said Washington also expressed to the Philippine government its concern about the “potential negative long-term and irreversible impacts” of the project and other reclamation activities on the environment.

China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) was among dozens of Chinese firms that the US blacklisted in 2020 for its role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarise artificial islands in the South China Sea, most of which China claims as its own.

“We are concerned with both the impact the project will have on the environment and on the involvement of CCCC. These are separate issues,” Gangopadhyay told reporters.

CCCC had also been cited by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank for engaging in fraudulent business practices, he said.

Following the US blacklisting, then foreign affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin had said he would recommend the Philippine government terminate deals with Chinese firms that had been included in the list.

Two of the six approved reclamation projects in Manila Bay are being carried out by CCCC units, China Harbour Engineering Company, and China First Highway Engineering Co Ltd, together with Philippine companies and city governments, said the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).

There was no immediate comment from CCCC.

Manila Bay’s shores are home to a number of historical sites and government offices, including the US embassy.

Environment secretary Antonia Loyzaga told a media briefing today the ministry will conduct an impact assessment of the approved projects.

Joseph John Literal, PRA assistant general manager for reclamation and regulation, said the PRA will confer with the city governments involved. He added the proponents of the projects had secured multi-agency permits before the projects were approved by the PRA.